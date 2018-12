This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.



1. David Robinson Robinson, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, admitted raping a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13, and causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and was jailed for 13 years.

2. Thomas Cawley and Tristan Sheppard Cawley (left), of Turner Lane, Newark, and Sheppard,(right) of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, admitted a series of robberies. They were jailed for a total of 26 years and three months.

3. Alan O'Neil O'Neil, of Heavitree Road, Plumstead, London, admitted conspiracy to rob and was jailed for two years.

4. Alex Cawood-Charlton Cawood-Charlton, of Ruston Way, Lincoln, admitted conspiracy to rob and was jailed for18 months.

