The 15 areas of Worksop with some of the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

In this period there were 102 anti-social behaviour crimes across Worksop. Listed are some of the 15 streets with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only. The figures from Police UK are for November 2019 - the most recent data available.

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on Brook Terrace Worksop in November 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Bonemill Lane had three reports of anti-social behaviour in November. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

There were three incidents of anti-social behaviour on Bridge Place Worksop. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Howard Street had three reports of anti-social behaviour. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more