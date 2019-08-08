Teen's "petrifying attack" on ambulance women near Mansfield

A teen who launched a "petrifying" attack on two female ambulance workers as they tried to treat him outside Mansfield will be sentenced at the crown court.

A six-minute CCTV clip showed a barechested Joel Mason flailing and struggling with the women, his brother and his mother, in the back of the ambulance.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said they found Mason, with his brother and mother sitting on top of him, when they arrived at Hazel Gap Barn, near Meden Vale, at 11pm, on July 5.

"They said he had run through the woods after getting out of a taxi, and they restrained him for his own safety," he said.

In the ambulance, he said he was going to die in six months and if he didn't he would kill one of the workers, the court heard.

"He counted to five and threw a punch at one of the workers," said Mr Carr. "He stood up, laughing at them. He kept saying he would break their ribs and faces.

"He broke free of their grasp and fell to the floor, pulling one of them workers and his brother over.

"He began screaming and throwing punches and nipping and biting.

"His mother put him in a bear-hug to restrain him and he threw his headback and butted her forehead."

Mason later told police he had been at a wedding, where he drank wine, champagne and nine pints of beer, and said he might have been suffering from dehydration.

The EMAS workers described themselves as "petrified" by the episode and said they "didn't know what would have happened if his mother and brother hadn't been there."

The court heard victim impact statements from both women, who have been signed off work since the attack.

One woman said joining East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) in 2014 had "been a dream come true", but when she put on her uniform three weeks after the attack, she felt "instantly vulnerable" and was unable to leave the house.

"Everyone frightens me at the moment," she said in a statement. "I feel like anyone could be capable of turning violent in a split second."

The other woman had received cognitive behavioural therapy after suffering dreams of being stabbed and waking up in a panic.

"She feels angry about how Mr Mason made her feel vulnerable and questions whether she still wants to carry on doing the job," said Mr Carr.

The court heard that one of the workers had lost £700 in wages, because she is not paid for when she doesn't work, and the other £400, through the loss of allowances.

A statement from EMAS said there were 275 assaults on EMAS workers, between April 2018, and March 2019, and 77 assaults between April and July, this year.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Mason, who had no previous convictions, was "truly ashamed and remorseful for his behaviour."

Mason, 19, of Ottoxeter Road, Rugeley, Staffordshire, admitted two counts of assault, and using threatening words and behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates said the psychological impact on the workers aggravated the offence and the custody threshold had been crossed as a result.

Because their powers of sentencing were deemed insufficent, a probation report was ordered and Mason was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court, for sentencing, on August 29.

