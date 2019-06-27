Teen kicked holes in walls of Sutton flat "because he could"

A troubled teen who kicked holes in the walls of his Sutton flat told support workers he was smashing it up because he could, a court heard.

Staff went to Joshua Baxter's flat on Welbeck Street, when they heard heard banging, loud music and shouting, in the early hours of May 14.

"He shouted "I'm smashing my f***** flat up up. Why? Because I can."" said prosecutor Robert Carr.

When staff went inside, they found "mutiple holes" in the walls of the supported living complex, which is run by the housing charity Framework, and Baxter was laughing because he thought he had broken his toes.

"He laughed at them and said he would get away with it because he had anger issues," added Mr Carr.

He also stole a £25 X-box controller on April 4, and a £16 bottle of alcohol on May 28, from Asda, as well as more booze, worth £19, from Tesco, on May 14.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Baxter, who had no previous convictions, suffers from ADHD and Asperger's, which "affects every aspect of his life".

She said he became frustrated because he had left his e-cigarette in a neighbour's flat.

"He describes himself as easily led and he found it difficult living in the accommodation," she said.

"He was asked by a friend to steal the alcohol. He stole the X-box controller to sell and buy a new phone."

Baxter, 18, of Collier Road, Nottingham, admitted criminal damage and three counts of theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £40 for each of the thefts, and compensation to the stores, as well as £100 for the damage and £100 compensation to Framework.

