Sutton sex offender breached court order

A Sutton sex offender failed to tell police about his new address after he was released from prison for stealing, a court heard.

Darren Frost was convicted of having sexual activity with a child in December 2012, served a four year prison sentence and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Frost was released from HMP Nottingham on October 28, and failed to tell police that his new address would be Jephson Road, Sutton, within three days.

"This is not an attempt to evade anyone knowing where he is," said Emma Cornell, mitigating. "It was simply an oversight."

She said he had "numerous imprisonments" for other matters "like shop theft and the like."

Frost, 31, admitted breaching the terms of the Sexual Offences Act, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80, with costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

