Sutton man faces trial for domestic assault

A Sutton man has been remanded into custody to await trial for a domestic violence charge.

Reegan Allsop, 23, of Brierly Road, denied assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The attack is alleged to have taken place at an address on Carsic Road, on October 27.

Magistrates remanded him in custody on the basis "that we believe he will commit further offences that will result in mental and physical injury."

He will next appear in court, via video-link from prison, on November 21, and the trial is set for Mansfield on January 6.

