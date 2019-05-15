Sutton man faces knife-point kidnap charge

A Sutton man has been sent to the crown court to face charges of kidnap, robbery, and threatening someone with a knife.

Lee Davis, 33, formerly of Woods Hill Sutton, said he was currently of no fixed abode, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on May 12, on Outram Street, in Sutton.

Prosecutor Leanne Townshend said he had a lengthy record of previous convictions and failing to comply with court orders, and he would be recalled to prison following these allegations.

Davis was remanded into custody to appear, via video-link, for a plea and case management hearing, at Nottingham Crown Court, on June 12.

