A Sutton man has been remanded to custody before he stands trial for fracturing a police officer's cheek.

Frederick Hollely, 35, of Clegg Hill Drive, made no plea to a charge of GBH when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The attack is alleged to have taken place on July 3.

He was recalled to prison until August 2, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.