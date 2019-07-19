Sutton drink driver skidded into tree

A Sutton man who skidded on a wet road and hit a tree was over the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

John Cowan told police he had been driving the red Mini Cooper when he lost control on a corner of Southwell Lane, in Kirkby, at 9.30pm on June 15.

A test revealed he had 48 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said Cowan finished a glass of gin his partner had started and then drove immediately afterwards.

"He deserves credit for his early guilty plea and for immediately accepting that he was the driver and for cooperating with the police," he said.

Cowan, 33, of Welbeck Street, admitted the offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 14 months, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed by April 2020.