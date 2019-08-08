Sutton crack addict stole booze to fund habit

A Sutton woman stole whisky and vodka to pay for her crack-cocaine habit, a court has heard.

Kate Draycott was spotted on CCTV stealing three bottles, worth £60, from the Co-Op, on Alfreton Road, on January 27.

In police interview she said she went into the store with the intention to steal and planned to sell the whisky to fund her drug habit, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

She was jailed for 12 weeks in February 22, for four thefts and breaching a court order.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said she made a full and frank confession at the police station.

He asked the court to impose a conditional discharge and remind her that if she commits another offence, she will breach her post-sentence supervision.

"She is having all sorts of medical complications which are being investigated and she is fairly immobile," he said.

"She is in receipt of a 40mls methadone script which stops her committing offences."

Draycott, 33, of Carsic Road, admitted theft, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was ordered to pay £60 compensation, which will be added to the £1,468 she already owes to the courts, and will be deducted from her Universal Credit payments.

