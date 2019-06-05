Single mum who stole in Mansfield had form for shoplifting abroad

A single mum who was caught leaving a store without paying for goods in Mansfield has been given unpaid work after it emerged she has stolen in other countries.

Alina Curte was convicted in her absence when she failed to turn up for a trial on February 15, following the £146 theft from Asda, Forest Town, on January 7, 2019.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Curte went to the store alone and, remembering she left her bag in the car, went to fetch it, and denied it was intentional.

But the court heard Curte was fined in Spain for shop theft, and claimed she had been jailed for three and half months in France, for scrap metal theft.

Mrs Nisbet said: "Although it's sporadic, there is a pattern of offending. It is impossible to do probation work because of her working hours."

She said Curte, who has two children aged three and seven months, works from 10am to 10pm at a chicken factory in Doncaster.

Curte, 24, of Watson Street, Worksop, admitted the bail act offence, via a Romanian interpreter, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "It's clear to me you knew exactly what you were doing.

"Your record shows that you have acted dishonestly in other countries where you resided.

"I take the view that this was planned and deliberate. It's only the fact you have two young children who are dependent on you and have no convictions in this country that prevents me from sending you to prison today."

He handed her a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered her to pay £620 costs for the vacated trial and an £80 government surcharge.

"You will pay that back at the rate of £60 per month, based on the fact that is what you spend on smoking," the judge added.

