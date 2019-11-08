Shoplifter rowed with girlfriend then stole "gifts" from Mansfield shops

A man who argued with his girlfriend stole perfume and clothes from stores in Mansfield in a bid to make up with her, a court heard.

Christian Rotaru took £96 of perfume, from Debenhams, and £17 of clothes from Primark, on October 17.

"He was seen by security and detained as he left the store," said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

"He argued with his girlfriend, packed his bags and effectively stormed out," said Emma Cornell, mitigating.

"He stupidly decided to steal the perfume and clothes as a way of making up with her."

Rotaru, a Romanian national, who has been working in warehouses since he came to the UK two and a half years ago, has not been in trouble before, she added.

Rotaru, 27, of Cheapside, Worksop, admitted the two thefts, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received a 12 month conditional discharge. He must pay an £21 surcharge and £85 costs.

