Retford robbery victim left 'terrified'

The victim of an aggravated burglary has been left ‘terrified’.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Elm Walk, Thrumpton, at around 4pm on November 30, to a report of two or three suspects entering a property and threatening a victim before forcing them to hand over cash.

Police

Detective Sergeant Jamie Moore said: “This would have been an incredibly terrifying experience for the victim and their bravery in this situation is commendable.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 578.”