Retford man faces two dangerous driving charges

A Retford man has been sent to the crown court to face two charges of dangerous driving.

Daniel Stafford, 24, of Lincoln Red Close, Ordsall, made no plea to two charges of dangerous driving, and denied assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged he was involved in two police chases, on March 29, and May 6. The assault is alleged to have taken place on March 21.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka asked for Mr Stafford to be remanded in custody due to the likelihood of him not surrendering to the court.

Jamie Ratcliffe, for Mr Stafford, applied for bail and said there were no previous occasions when he had failed to answer bail.

He was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on July 5, on condition he lives at his address, and abides by a 7pm to 7am curfew, which will be electronically monitored, and reports to Retford police station three times a week.

He was told to appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 12, for a trial about the assault.

