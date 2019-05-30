Remorseful man knocked out pal with one punch in Worksop

A Rotherham man who knocked out his friend with one punch in Worksop town centre told police: "I'm very sorry, I hope he's OK."

Magistrates were shown CCTV of Lee North pushing and shoving the man, before punching him, in Victoria Square, on May 4.

North wept as the CCTV showed him being pushed away by his friends after the blow, but he remained at the scene, as blood flowed from his unconscious victim's head.

When police arrived some ten minutes later, he said: "I'm very sorry, I hope he's OK."

North's friend didn't give a statement, so he wasn't charged with assault.

Laura Pidcock, mitigating, said North had no previous convictions.

"This has been a salutary lesson," she said. "He is genuinely upset and devastated.

"If there's a defendant who's learned his lesson that I've met it is this defendant. He is deeply remorseful."

She said his friend made a full recovery, and there were no hard feelings between the two.

Ms Pidcock said he worked six to seven days a week.

North, 34, of Storth Lane, Rotherham, admitted using threatening words and behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was given a six week prison sentence, suspended for one year, and must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 costs.

