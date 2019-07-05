Rainworth man faces crown court for child porn

A Rainworth man will be sentenced at the crown court for possessing child porn involving children as young as eight years old.

Michael Selby, 61, of St Peter's Drive, admitted making indecent images of children between April 15, 2015 and November 28, 2018, and possession of two prohibited images of a child, on November 27, 2018.

Prosecutor Kate Beardsmore said 3,255 Category C images of children were found, and some of the children were only eight years old.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on July 26.

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.