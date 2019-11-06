Prison for Retford gin thief

A Retford man has been locked up after flouting a ban on entering Worksop and shoplifting, a court heard.

Shane Hulls stole a £13 bottle of gin from Iceland, on October 21, and £80 of hair products, from Boots, both in Retford, on November 5.

He breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Bridge Street, on September 16, and October 4, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbett said Hulls' methadone prescription had been moved ot a different chemist so he doesn't breach the order in the future.

"He says he is happy to be homeless and sofa-surfing," she said. "He is not complying with the methadone prescription properly."

Tim Haines, mitigating, said the thefts were committed to "support his limited claim for Universal Income."

He said Hulls was asking for help, but that it wasn't made available to him.

Hulls, 30, of Moorgate, admitted two breaches of the order, and two thefts, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taafe said: "The reality of the situation is you're either not stable or not willing to accept help.

"Until you decide to accept it, the revolving door of prison and homelessness will continue."

He was given 22 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay a £122 government surcharge.

