Police urge adults to act on signs of child sex abuse after boy under 10 abused by 31-year-old man

Officers who worked on a case where a Nottinghamshire man was sentenced to 27 months in prison for sexually abusing a boy under the age of ten have stressed the importance for adults to act on any signs of abuse.

Sean Rigley, 31, of Attenborough Lane in Beeston, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (October 18) having previously pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault on a child.

Sean Rigley, 31, was jailed for 27 months for sexually abusing a boy under the age of 10. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

He will also have to sign the Sex Offender’s register for ten years.

The abuse was quickly reported to us by a family member who noticed a strange mark on the child’s neck and asked him what had happened.

They immediately reported it to the police and Rigley was arrested.

Detective Constable Laura Clapham, from Nottinghamshire’s Child Abuse Unit, said: “We are pleased with the sentencing of a man who had denied any wrong-doing in his interview but changed his plea during the court process.

“The boy’s family have been incredibly strong and supportive throughout the investigation and I hope that they are able to move on and recover from this experience.

“We stress the importance of keeping an eye on young family members and report anything suspicious to us straight away, like the family in this case did, to save further abuse and harm.”