Nottinghamshire Police have released an image of a woman they are seeking following a burglary in Retford.

Officers would like to speak this woman in connection with a burglary incident in Sherwin Walk, Retford on Monday November 11 .

Retford burglary suspect.

A moneybox was stolen from a kitchen window ledge at around 1pm on that day.

If anyone does recognise her or has any information, they are asked to ring 101, quoting incident 522 of 11 November 2019.