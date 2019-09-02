Police patroling areas near Worksop after recent thefts

Police officers from East Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Police Team have been out on in the Harworth and Bircotes area after reports of thefts from vehicles and garage and shed break ins.

The team have been out for the past three evenings carrying out various patrols in the area which have continued into the early hours of the morning

Police have been patrolling the area

The officers carried out these patrols in plain clothes and in marked police vehicles, in response to the recent thefts from vehicles and garage and shed break ins that had been reported in the area and also in support of residents who had raised concerns over the recent crime.

There had recently been two arrests of persons who were committing crime in Harworth and Bircotes, who both are currently still on remand however there continued to be reports of crime taking place in the area.

While carrying out these patrols various persons and vehicles were checked and police also responded to calls from members of public reporting suspicious persons and incidents at various times over these past three evenings.

East Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to work alongside the Harworth and Bircotes Town Council in supporting local residents in reducing crime, along with further planned patrols in the area.

Anyone who has any information that could assist the police in relation to the recent crime in Harworth and Bircotes are encouraged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively if they prefer residents can also speak to the Harworth and Bircotes town councillors who will then pass on any information that may assist to the police.