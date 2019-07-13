Police have arrested two people after a fail-to-stop traffic incident

Two people have been arrested after Nottinghamshire police responded to a suspected fail-to-stop road traffic incident.

Officers were called at around 6pm, on Friday, July 12, following reports of a fail-to-stop in Tuxford Road, Boughton, Ollerton.

One male passenger, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile the male driver, aged 38, was located by a police dog and it’s handler nearby and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and suspicion of theft of the vehicle.

Both of the accused have been held in police custody.

During the pursuit, a woman pedestrian was struck by the fleeing car and she has sustained injuries to her head, hip and arm.