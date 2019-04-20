Police continue to investigate a suspected murder in Nottinghamshire after a man was allegedly knocked down by a motorist

Detectives are continuing to investigate a suspected murder after a man has been accused of driving into a pedestrian and been allegedly linked to a string of collisions.

Nottinghamshire police are continuing to probe the fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian in Mansfield Woodhouse, on Friday morning, April 19, and have confirmed they are treating their enquiry as a murder investigation.

Police sealed-off Park Hall Road, at Mansfield Woodhouse, as part of a murder investigation.

The 38-year old accused man, who has remained in police custody following his arrest, has been re-arrested by officers on suspicion of murder.

Police have stated the man’s arrest relates to a series of incidents in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas.

These included a vehicle colliding with a residential property on Mansfield Road, Skegby, and subsequent collisions with the pedestrian and a number of vehicles three miles away on Melbourne Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

An air ambulance is reported to have attended the Mansfield Woodhouse collision where paramedics were also reported to have treated the male pedestrian but he was later pronounced dead.

Police cordons and road closures remain in place in Mansfield Road, Skegby, and in Worcester Avenue and Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, while detectives continue to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Detectives are continuing to encourage anyone who witnessed these incidents or believes they may have dashcam footage of the incidents to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 185 of 19 April.

Nottinghamshire Police has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incidents as standard practice where a death is reported following police contact.

The police contact related to officers’ attendance in the moments immediately before the man’s arrest, according to Nottinghamshire Police.