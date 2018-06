Police are concerned for the safety of a 17-year-old who has gone missing.

Ethan Ford was reported missing from the Retford area at around 1pm on Wednesday May 23.

He is described as a white male, of medium build and is around 5ft 5ins tall. He is described as having short brown hair and usually wears dark clothing.

If you have seen Ethan or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 395 of 23rd May 2018.