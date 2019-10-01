Police appeal after man suffers fractured jaw in assault near Bassetlaw hotel

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was attacked in Bassetlaw.

It happened last night (Monday, September 30) at at around 9.40pm.

Officers were called to West Retford Hotel and Restaurant in North Road, Hallcroft, Retford following a man being attacked by an unknown individual.

The assault is believed to have occurred on Amcott Way.

The male victim suffered fractures to his jaw, cheekbone and eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a man who stopped to help in a van following the incident.

If you saw the incident or have any information call police on 101, quoting incident number 897 of September 30.

