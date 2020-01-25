Police appeal after 'large-scale' brawl at Nottinghamshire pub car park leaves non-league football player fighting for life in hospital

Police have arrested a 27-year old man following a large-scale fight in Nottinghamshire that left a non-league football player in hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday (January 24),

The 'large-scale' fight happened in the car park of this Retford pub. Pic: Google Images.

Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat a man who had been knocked unconscious during a subsequent disturbance in the town’s Market Place just after 2am.

Paramedics treated the 25-year old victim, who has been named as Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott, at the scene before conveying him to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital for treatment for a suspected fractured skull. A second man – aged 27 – sustained a suspected broken nose.

Police officers’ enquiries led to the arrest of a 27-year old man shortly after the second incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries into both incidents.

Police Crime Scene Investigators remain on-the-scene at both the Dominie Cross public house and the Market Place as detectives continue their enquiries.

Mr Sinnott remains in hospital where he continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson from Nottinghamshire Police said: “The majority of people go to Nottinghamshire’s town centres for a safe and enjoyable night out and incidents like this involving such serious violence are rare.

“However, we must be clear that these sorts of assaults have absolutely no place in our county and that such behaviour can have potentially life-changing consequences for all those involved.

“Our detectives are continuing their enquiries to understand how two men came to sustain their injuries, including one man who is currently fighting for his life in hospital. I would urge anyone with any information about either incident to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who witnessed either incident or believes they may have captured them on dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 78 of 25 January 2020.