Police appeal after attempted burglary in Retford

Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary in Retford.

The suspects are believed to have smashed a window at a property on Thrumpton Lane, before fleeing the scene after the occupant's dog became aware of them.

Police are appealing for witness and information

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Saturday March 9.

The suspects were described as two men wearing camouflaged clothing and bandanas, which covered their faces. They were both described as around 5ft 10ins tall with a local accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 903 of March 9.