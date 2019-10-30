Ollerton man hurled glass and split wife's eyebrow

An Ollerton man split his wife's eyebrow open when he hurled a glass at her in a drunken argument, a court has heard.

William Pluck's wife had thrown the glass at him first, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett, but it bounced off his chest, and he threw it straight back at her.

Police were called to their Hallam Road home on August 9, where the "serious cut" was treated with first aid at the scene.

Pluck was taken to King's MIll Hospital, Ms Fawcett said, after telling police he had taken pills.

"His instant reaction was to throw the glass back," she said. "He felt horrible over what he had done."

The court heard Pluck has a previous conviction for domestic violence from April 2018, when he received a 12 month community order.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Pluck, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, had shattered his ankle and compressed his spine in a bike accident.

"It wasn't a pre-planned act, it was a reaction," he said. "That doesn't make it less serious."

He said Pluck and his wife were now reconciled and determined to "make a go of it together."

Pluck, 40, of Hallam Road, admitted assault occcasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "This is a disgraceful episode.

"The fact it is a repeat incident tells me that you have a severe problem - possibly with alcohol, but certainly in terms of relationships.

"It seems to me that the relationship can best be described as destructive in that you have appeared twice before the courts for assaulting this lady.

"If I followed the sentencing guidelines literally, you would be going straight to prison today."

He gave Pluck 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Costs of £85 and a £122 government surcharge were also ordered."

