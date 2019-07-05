Ollerton man given unpaid work instead of a thinking skills course

An Ollerton man who struggled to complete a thinking skills course while on probation has been given extra unpaid work instead.

Spencer Froggatt failed to comply with a community order when he missed appointments on May 21 and June 6.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said initally his complaince had been good, but he lost his job and suffers from mental health conditions.

"He found the group activity too difficult to complete," he said.

Froggatt, 28, of Hawthorne Drive, admitted the breaches when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The old community order was revoked and a new order of 12 months, with 30 rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work. He was order to pay £30 costs.

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.