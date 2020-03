An Eastwood man has been ordered to get drug treatment after stealing from local stores

John Parker, 46, of Percy Street, admitted three thefts in court on March 5.

He stole £38 of chocolate and meat from Sainsbury’s, on September 25, £70 of wash powder from Tesco on September 30 and detergent from Tesco on October 1.

The thefts breached a community order imposed in March last year for similar offences.

He received a 12 month community order and must pay £74 compensation.