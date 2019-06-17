Notts police officer to face gross misconduct hearing after pedestrian hit by police vehicle

A Nottinghamshire police officer is to face a gross misconduct hearing next week after a pedestrian was knocked over by a marked police car.

The officer will answer allegations of gross misconduct relating to the driving of a marked police vehicle whilst on duty without paying sufficient care and attention to their surroundings, resulting in a collision with a pedestrian knocking him over.

The misconduct is alleged to have happened on August 10, 2018 and is contrary to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012.

Members of the public are allowed to attend the hearing after the panel chair determined it would be held in public.

It will take place at Force Headquarters, Sherwood Lodge, Arnold at 9.30am on June 24.

Space is limited and anyone wishing to attend must register in advance before midday on Thursday June 20. You will be notified by Friday June 21 if you have been successful. If you have not heard by this date, you have not been successful in obtaining a place.

To pre-register, call 101, extension number 800 2562 during office hours, or email the office at psd@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk leaving your name and contact telephone number.