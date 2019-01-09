Notts Police officer killed on duty remembered 16 years after his death

A Nottinghamshire Police officer who was killed on duty is being remembered today - 16 years after his death.

PC Ged Walker was on duty in Bulwell on January 7, 2003 when he was dragged 100 yards by a stolen taxi as he attempted to remove the keys from the ignition.

The 42-year-old died in hospital two days later on January 9, 2003 from serious head injuries.

PC Walker, who was born in Ollerton and was a dog handler with the force, is survived by his widow Tracy and their two children.

In December 2003, David Parfitt, 26, was convicted of PC Walker's manslaughter and jailed for 13 years.

Posting on Facebook today, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: "On this day in 2003 PC Ged Walker was tragically killed whilst on duty at Bulwell. We at Bulwell police station and residents of Bulwell thank you for your service #wewillremember #thethinblueline."

A memorial stone for PC Walker was unveiled at the junction of St Alban's Road and Cantrell Road in Bulwell, close to where the incident happened in September 2005.

The police station in Bulwell has been renamed the Ged Walker building, and a dog show is held in his memory in Long Eaton every year.