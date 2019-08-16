Notts man faces crown court for burglaries and mascot theft

A Notts man who refused to leave his cell and make a plea to charges which include stealing a mascot from a vintage car and burglary has been sent to the crown court.

Darren Lyons, 41, of South Parade, Bawtry, was charged with theft, a non-dwelling burglary, intimidating a witness and possession of a blade, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Not-guilty pleas were entered in his absence.

The theft of the mascot is alleged to have taken place in Scrooby, between May 3 and 5. It is also alleged he burgled a company in Harworth, on August 8.

Magistrates ruled there was a risk he would intimidate witnesses and he was remanded to custody until September 13, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

