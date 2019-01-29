Nottinghamshire Police urge residents to look out for neighbours as cold weather hits

Nottinghamshire Police are urging residents to look out for their neighbours and check their security as the cold weather hits this week.

With the Met Office issuing weather warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday as well as Thursday and Friday, officers are urging people to look out for their elderly and vulnerable neighbours to make sure they're safe, warm and well.

Police have issued security tips and encouraged residents to look out for vulnerable neighbours as the cold weather hits

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for Tuesday

Police are also reminding homeowners to check their security and be on their guard if someone they're not expecting knocks on their door.

Distraction burglars often prey on vulnerable residents, tricking their way into homes by making up stories, by pretending to work for an official company, or by asking for help to try to gain entry.

Travel disruption possible as Met Office issues another weather warning for Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police said: "Don't allow anyone without valid identification access to your home and if, you're unsure, don't let them in.

"Keep the chain on the door while talking to them and check with the company that the person is purporting to be from.

"Our advice is always to say no to cold-callers and report any suspicious activity to police immediately on 101 or, in an emergency, call 999."

Police have also issued the following crime prevention tips for your home:

* Make sure that all doors and windows are locked at all times

* Don't open your door unless you know who it is - use a door spy hole or door chain

* Keep desirable items out of view to passers-by. Valuables should not be visible from windows and doors in your home

* Ensure your keys are kept in a safe place out of sight and well away from your letterbox

* Don't leave spare keys outside or in a garage or shed

* If you're out all day, use a timer switch to operate the lights to make it look like someone is at home. Change the times that the lights come on to simulate an occupied home. Drawing the curtains or closing blinds, preventing people from looking into your home, can also help make a difference

* Make sure your front door is well lit. Use dusk to dawn lighting that automatically comes on as it gets dark

* Visible burglar alarms and carefully directed security lighting can deter burglars. Make sure alarms stop sounding after 20 minutes and lights don't disturb your neighbours

* Consider buying a safe for personal papers, passports and small items of jewellery. This must be secured to the floor or a wall

* Never leave garages or sheds unlocked, especially if they connect to your property

* If you see somebody acting suspiciously report it to the police immediately by calling 101, or in an emergency, call 999.