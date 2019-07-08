Nottinghamshire man jailed for historic sexual offences

A Nottinghamshire man has been jailed after being found guilty of historic sexual offences.

James Rice, 74, of Nottingham Road, Giltbrook, pleaded not guilty to the offences, which occurred during the 1970s and 80s and were reported in 2017, but was found guilty after trial.

James Rice

He was convicted of three counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault. The jury could not reach a majority verdict on a further ten related charges.

Rice appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today for sentence, when he was jailed for a total of 20 years, and placed on the Sex Offenders' Registers.

Detective Constable Claire Sadler, who led the investigation, said: “This was a shocking case and I commend the victim for the courage they have shown to bring the offender to justice.

"Nottinghamshire Police treats sexual offences extremely seriously and we would urge anyone affected by these crimes to report them on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. We always treat victims with compassion and understanding."