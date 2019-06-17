Nottinghamshire holidaymakers warned as Spain terror threat is raised to 'severe'

Nottinghamshire holidaymakers heading to Spain this summer have been warned to stay vigilant after the terror threat level was raised to severe.

The terror threat was raised in Spain after threats from terrorist group ISIS, with 40,000 extra officers stationed in key holiday destinations.

The Barceloneta beach in Barcelona. Photo - Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Police will be more visible in some of the country’s biggest tourist spots including Benidorm, Barcelona and Madrid.

The Daily Star Online have reported that the extra protection forms part of Operation Summer, which aims to “take full action to obtain information in order to prevent terrorist acts”.

The terror threat in Spain is now four out of five with the UK Foreign Office warning terrorists are ‘likely’ to try and carry out attacks.

The warning reads: “ Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.

“The Spanish authorities take measures to protect visitors, but you should be vigilant and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

“On 17/18 August 2017, there were 2 terrorist-related incidents where vehicles were driven directly at pedestrians, resulting in injuries and loss of life. These were in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona and Cambrils, near Salou (100km southwest of Barcelona).

“The Basque terrorist organisation ETA’s last major attack was in 2006 and it hasn’t mounted any attacks since 2009. In May 2018 it announced it was “disbanding”. British nationals have not been a target of ETA terrorism.

“Spanish police have disrupted a number of groups suspected of recruiting individuals to travel to Syria and Iraq from 2015 to the present date.

“Some of them expressed an intention to carry out attacks in Europe.

There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time.”

