No memory of spitting in cop's face during Mansfield arrest

A man who spat in a police officer's face when he was being arrested in Mansfield told a court he couldn't remember anything about the incident.

Prosecutor Anna Pierrepoint described how dominic Stewart had been found in possession of a stolen Visa debit card, and two transcations had been made a nearby coffee shop, on July 22.

The card was reported stolen on July 14, and he also admitted failing to attend court on July 18.

Stewart, who was unrepresented, said: "I can't remember anything of the incident. All I know is I was beaten up by the cops."

Stewart, 24, of Green Lane, Derby, admitted the assault, resisting arrest and theft by finding, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was jailed for a total of 28 weeks, and was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.