Murder inquiry launched as police issue fresh plea following footballer’s death

Police have launched a murder inquiry and a fresh plea following two large-scale disturbances on Friday night that saw the death of non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott.

Officers first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on January 24.

Non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott has died in hospital on Saturday evening after being assaulted the night before.

They were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat 25-year-old Jordan Sinnott, a footballer with Matlock Town Football Club, after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

Mr Sinnott died in hospital just before 6pm on Saturday, January 25, surrounded by his family.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested by Nottinghamshire Police officers shortly after the incident remains in police custody, with detectives now having launched a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson from Nottinghamshire Police said: “Mr Sinnott’s death is a sad and significant development in this investigation. Our thoughts remain with Mr Sinnott’s friends and family, who our specialist officers are continuing to support at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigative team’s focus will remain on identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice and, while we have made one arrest at an early stage of our enquiries, we are appealing to anyone who was in Retford town centre late last night and in the early hours of this morning to come forward.”

Det Insp Wilson added: “This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have still not yet come forward who may hold vital information about how a young man came to lose his life so tragically.”

Anyone who witnessed either incident, or believes they may have captured footage of the disturbances on a dashcam or mobile phone, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 78 of January 25.