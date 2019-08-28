Mansfield teen kicked girlfriend in the head

A Mansfield teen kicked his partner in the head and tried to strangle her following an argument about childcare, a court heard.



Ryan Boulton kicked the young woman "hard in the head" after pushing her to the floor in her Corporation Street home, on July 25, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

When she told him to get out he punched her twice on the arm, Ms Fawcett added.

She went upstairs to lie down because because her head was hurting and Boulton came into the bedroom, pushed her on to the bed and punched her three times.

"He put his hands around her throat and squeezed," said Ms Fawcett.

"She struggled and slapped him on the left side of the face."

The woman's step-mother arrived, and Boulton left the property.

The court heard Boulton's partner later withdrew her support for the prosecution and does not seek a restraining order.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "They have been together for a number of years. He was addicted to Class A drugs which she helped him conquor.

"He dotes upon her and considers her to be his rock. He is disgusted with himself."

He said Boulton has sought help for anger management, and social services have become involved with the couple's five-month-old daughter.

Boulton, 19, of Beck Crescent, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "In many respects it is unforgivable. She is always going to have at the back of her mind - "Are you going to flip?"

"She must have been terrified. If this behaviour is repeated you will be sent to custody and lose all contact with your child."

He gave Boulton a 12 month community order, with 40 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days to explore his "behaviour and emotional management in relationships."

Click here for more Mansfield crime stories.