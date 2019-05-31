Mansfield mum's £299 theft made £35 to feed kids

A mum-of-four who stole a £299 electric razor from a Mansfield store because she couldn't afford to feed her children, later sold it for £35 on the market.

Ilona Korzycka took two baby monitors worth £199, from Boots, on April 14, but was detained outside by a member of staff, said prosecutor Ann Barrett.

He recognised her from March 22, when she took a £299 electric razor, and she told police she later sold it for £35 on Mansfield Market.

She was cautioned for shoplifting in February.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said her partner's work dried up at the end of 2018, "the drop in income was massive" and her application for Universal Credit took until May.

He said: "She was unable to work because she was looking after her children. She has lost a lot of sleep thinking about what would happen in court today.

"It was a very bad plan to make things better. Her dire situation is not an excuse."

Korzycka, 33, of Bolsover Street, admitted the thefts when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was ordered to pay full compensation for the razor, with £85 costs.

Read more of the latest court cases here.