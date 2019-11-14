Mansfield mechanic didn't realise he was banned

A Mansfield mechanic told police he didn't realise he was still banned from driving, when he was stopped in someone else's car, a court heard.



Officers stopped the Chevrolet Daniel Johnson was driving on Ladybrook Lane, after they discovered it was insured to a woman, at 11.30am, on September 20.

He was banned in 2012 and must take an extended driving test before he gets behind the wheel of a car again, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Johnson committed the same offences of driving while disqualified and without insurance in November last year.

He said there was no bad driving, and it was only a short distance, but he conceded that the new offence meant Johnson's culpabilty was higher.

Johnson, 35, of Simpson Road, admitted driving, while disqualified, and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates

He received a 12 month community order, with 31 days of a thinking skills programme.

He was fined £150 with a £90 surcharge and £85 costs. Six penalty points were added to his licence, which means he will be banned for six months automatically.

To read more of the latest court cases from Mansfield and Worksop click here.