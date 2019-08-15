Mansfield man's violent spree ends in jail

A Mansfield man's "spree of lawlessness" saw him punch his ex-partner in the face and assault his father, two other men and a police officer, a court heard.

Paul Bromley was drunk when he turned up to see his young son at his ex's George Street address, but when she refused, he hit her in the side of the face, on June 25.

He admitted the assault after initially denying the charge, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday, when a series of earlier offences were heard.

Prosecutor Tony Wilkinson described how Bromley launched himself at his sister's boyfriend and took him to the floor, on August 10, last year.

When his victim's finger slid into Bromley's mouth as they struggled, he bit it.

The next day he argued with his mother at her home in Sutton, and when his father picked up the phone to call police, Bromley grabbed his hand and squeezed it until it was bruised.

On the same day he grabbed a mechanic around the throat and pushed him backwards, at the Hardwick Motor Company.

He also sent threatening Facebook messages on July 13, 2018, Mr Wilkinson said.

He visited a friend at Framework housing to collect a debt and ended up shouting threats at a support worker who challenged him, on August 10, 2018.

Bromley threatened another driver after his blue VW Polo collided with the man's white Ford Fiesta, on Kirkby Road, on August 12, 2018

When a police officer tried to get him out of the driver's seat, Bromley threatened to kill himself, then grabbed the handcuffs and kicked out. The pair fell into the street

He was driving while disqualified and without insurance, Mr WIlkinson added.

Chris Perry, mitigating, conceded the 11 offences "clearly passed the custody threshold", but urged magistrates to suspend any prison sentence.

He said Bromley was jailed on June 27, this year, for 12 weeks, after he failed to comply with a community order.

"You can't have a spree of lawlessness and not expect some consequences," Mr Perry said.

He said that Bromley began drinking heavily after the death of his unborn child, and he had mental health issues.

"His mum says that in drink he is a completely different man," he said. "He is unpredictable, wild and aggressive. It breaks her heart to see him behave that way."

He added that Bromley had the support of his family and the opportunity of a job.

The 28-year-old, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, had previously admitted, or been convicted, of all the offences.

He was jailed for a total of 26 weeks, and he was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the people he assaulted.

He received a ten month ban for the driving offences.

The £250 will be added to the £1,460 he already owes the court.

A restraining order banning him from contacting his ex-partner for two years, was also made.

