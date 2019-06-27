Mansfield man's "spice" mistake led to seven days in prison

A Mansfield man who missed a probation appointment when he smoked a cigarette that turned out to contain the psychoactive drug "spice", has been jailed.

Gary Chadwick reacted "badly" to the drug and missed his appointment on May 24, but magistrates heard he also missed meetings on March 15 and 25.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said he missed six appointments in total, as part of his post-sentence supervision, and there were "concerns he has lapsed into old habits."

Darren Withers, mitigating, said Chadwick lost contact with the probation service because he was homeless at the time, but he had since found accomodation with a friend.

"On May 24, he was given a cigarette, but it was spice and he reacted badly," he said.

Chadwick, 38, now of Gladstone Street, admitted the breaches when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was sentenced to seven days in custody.

