Mansfied drink driver downed a bottle of wine for her third conviction

A Mansfield woman who downed a bottle of wine before clipping another motorist's wing mirror has been convicted of drink driving for the third time, a court heard.

Karen Harris was driving with no lights when the accident happened on Berry Hill Road, Mansfield, at 9.45pm, on January 21, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Despite three attempts, she failed to provide a proper breath sample, but the alcohol reading she did give was more than three times over the legal limit.

The court heard she had two previous convictions for drink driving, with the last one recorded in 2012.

Proabtion officer Lucy Harrison said Harris accepted full responsibility, and had been taking medication for health problems.

"She is acutely aware the court could consider a custodial sentence and it's something she is extremely scared about," she said.

She said Harris drank as a coping mechanism and described her circumstances as "difficult".

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Harris and her partner had argued, and he had left her in charge of the car.

She went to a park and drank a bottle of wine, before deciding to move the car.

Harris, 59, of Tuxford Court, admitted the offence after originally pleading not guilty, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She received a 12 month community order, with 20 days of a rehabilitation activity.

She was banned from driving for 40 months, and ordered to pay an £85 government surcharge.

