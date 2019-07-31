Man given suspended prison sentence for stalking in Nottinghamshire

A man who stalked his recruitment agent in Nottinghamshire has been given a 12-week suspended prison sentence and a restraining order.

A court heard Piotr Trawinski, 36, of no fixed address, repeatedly turned up to his victim's workplace, sending her flowers and professing his love to her through persistent emails.

Trawinski, who pleaded guilty to stalking, stated that he monitored the victim's Facebook once a week for two years and that he saved pictures of her on his phone from the social media website.

PC Daniel Miller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Nottinghamshire Police remains absolutely committed to investigating and prioritising stalking cases.

"We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to achieve successful prosecutions and work with other partner agencies to safeguard victims.

"I'd like to thank and praise the victim in this case for her bravery in giving evidence."