Man charged over Worksop aggravated burglary and remanded in custody

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Worksop.

Jake Ashmore, 22, of Potter Street, Worksop, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 19.

He is charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article and was remanded in custody to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 16.

The charges relate to an aggravated burglary at a property in Sunnymede on Tuesday, July 16.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to identify other people in connection with this incident.

"We're asking for anyone who has any further information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 31 of July 16, 2019."