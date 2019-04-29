Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Jonathan Curry, 49, of Maypole Street, Hemswell; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d

David Nelson, 50, of Lea Road, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Natalie Randall, 30, of Anderson Way, Lea; driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Samual Jones, 29, of Walkerith Road, Morton; driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £138, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Isobel Bibby, 77, of Aynsley Road, Lincoln; driving without due care and attention. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Andon Andonov, 42, of Ripon Street, Lincoln; driving at speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

DRUGS

Benjamin Chadwick, 25, of Burns Street, Gainsborough; driving under the influence of drugs, possession of cannabis and driving without an insurance or licence. Fined a total of £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified for 12 months and cannabis destroyed.

Stuart Foster, 43, of Spital Terrace, Gainsborough; possession of cocaine. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and cocaine destroyed.