Landlord firm fined for poor condition of house in Kirkby

A landlord's company has been fined £6,000 for the poor state of a Kirkby home it owns, a court heard.

Mansfield District Council officers found "inadequate" fire doors that were blocked, an "unfinished" wall in a ground floor bedroom, an electricity meter in a bedroom, and damaged windows that wouldn't close properly, when they inspected on April 1.

John Cotton admitted the three breaches of regulations, on behalf of his company, JP Cotton, which is registered to Devonshire Avenue, Ripley, on October 23.

Helen Lees, on behalf of the company, said it was "a difficult situation with difficult tenants and it was very difficult to turn a profit."

"This is a company which accepts its standards have slipped," she said. "It has operated with one property for a long time. Mr Cotton, or the company, would like to sell it."

The court heard the property is now being let to a family, and is no longer a house of multiple occupation.

On Wednesday, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, district judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "This company has a responsibility under its statutory obligations.

"It's clear, notwithstanding the difficulties of the types of tenants who were in this property, these obligations weren't met."

JP Cotton Ltd was fined £6,000, and ordered to pay £2,235 in costs and a £171 government surcharge, which must be paid by April 2020.

