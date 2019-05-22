Jealous Retford man dragged girlfriend over family reunion row

A "jealous" Retford man dragged his ex-girlfriend across the ground and showered her with verbal abuse during an argument about a family reunion, a court heard.

Darcey Vardy told the woman: "I have never hated anyone as much as I hate you" as they walked home from a pub, on February 16.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said the row was ignited when his ex-partner invited Vardy to come on a family outing.

When he tried to snatch her phone, he pulled with such force she was brought to the floor, and was seen dragging her a short distance, by an AA driver who called police.

He threw her phone down a gravel drive and tried to make her go home with him, but she removed her shoes and ran off, shouting at him to keep away from her.

After his release from the police station, Vardy tried to contact her with letters, texts and Snapchat messages, said Ms Fawcett, and he was warned not to by police.

Bail conditions were only imposed at his trial on May 13, said Ms Fawcett.

Thye court heard Vardy's victim had changed her routine as a result of the incident.

In a statement, she said: "It makes me feel that he is still in control. I am still struggling to sleep."

Vardy told magistrates that his ex-partner had contacted him.

Probation officer Mark Burton Vardy was "jealous" and "frustrated" because he was "second best in her priorities to her family."

He said there was a "huge dispute about the interpretation of the assault" and he "refers to a tug-of-war and denied dragging her."

Mr Burton said said the welder, with no previous convictions, was suitable for a course which would give him an insight into his controlling behaviour.

Vardy, 22, of Whinney Moor Way, admitted the assault before a trial, after he initially denied it.

Mansfield magistrates gave him a 12 month community order, with 15 days of the building better relationships course.

He was fined £200, and must pay £300 court costs, with an £85 government surcharge.

A three-year restraining order, which bans him from contacting his ex-partner, or her family, was made.

