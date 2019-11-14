Jail for man who breached court order in Mansfield

A man who breached a restraining order to see his young sons in Mansfield has been sent back to prison, a court heard.

Alan Thorpe admitted flouting the order by contacting a woman on November 13, but denied breaching it, on April 14, and assaulting her, on April 11.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said he had ignored "every aspect" of the order, imposed in November 2018, and he would be recalled to prison.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said this was the first breach, and at the time he was "having problems with accommodation" and suffered a blood clot after failling down stairs.

She asked the magistrates to give Thorpe, 35, of Mather Road, Eccles, a second chance.

Magistrates revoked the original sentence, and handed Thorpe a total of 17 weeks in prison, and ordered him to pay a £122 surcharge.

A trial date was set for Mansfield court house on January 6.

