Jail for car thief who smashed through school gates in Selston

A young man who smashed through school gates in Selston in a stolen car was pursued by police at speeds of 70mph before the chase was ended with stingers, has been jailed.

Oliver Hufton took the Honda from the school car park and rammed through the gates to get out, before he was spotted by police, at 2am on July 3.

Another police car blocked his way on Church Lane, but he accelerated and squeezed past it, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He reached speeds of 70mph in 30mph zones before police stingers were deployed in Pinxton, bursting all of his tyres and the Honda hit the back end of a police car.

Officers threatened him with Tasers as he was taken from the car.

A test revealed he had 53 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Hufton also stole a £760 Ninetendo Switch games console from his mum's house, on June 28, said Mr Carr, but added that his mother didn't support the prosecution.

He was last in court in April, when he received two community orders.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Houghton, who suffers from ADHD and autism, pawned the games console for £100 because he had been left short of money.

She said he believes his drink had been drugged earlier in the evening, as he had "limited recollection" of the police chase.

"He concedes he was the only occupant of the car," she said. "He accepts responsibility."

She said he panicked when he saw police, but denied driving at 70mph - saying it was more like 45 mph - and also denied deliberately ramming the police car.

She said he had not been taking his medication, and hoped to get accommodation with Framework, and a key worker who can help him.

Hufton, 23, of no fixed abode, admitted theft, taking without the owner's consent, two counts of criminal damage, drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates described the events as "truly shocking" and said "he was lucky to be alive and that no one was killed in that spree last night."

Hufton was given a total of 26 weeks in prison. He was banned for 18 months and was ordered to take the extended driving test. He must pay a government surcharge of £122.

